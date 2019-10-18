By EVANS KIPKURA

A family of four was on Thursday night killed after their house was swept by a landslide in Turung village, Marakwet East.

The landslide was caused by heavy rains that has hit the area the last few days.

A man, identified as Titus Kiptoo, his wife Lorna Cheserek and their two children were asleep in their house when the incident happened.

Marakwet East police boss Vincent Kitili said the bodies of the victims were pulled out on Friday morning.

Mr Kitili urged residents to stay safe during this rainy season.

"We urge residents to be alert and those living in landslide prone areas should move to safer places," he said.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen sent a message of condolences to the affected family on Friday.