KRA lauds county for being tax compliant

The Elgeyo-Marakwet county government was Wednesday lauded by the Kenya Revenue Authority for being the only devolved unit in the Rift Valley Region to have been totally tax compliant.

The tax man said the county had fully remitted its taxes emerging top among the other 14 counties in the region.

KRA officers paid Governor Alex Tolgos a courtesy call yesterday to appreciate him for ensuring the county was tax compliant.

“This has been our tax collection month and we have decided to visit Elgeyo-Marakwet County because they have been very compliant in tax remittance to the government. We are working out ways to ensure other counties have the capacity to achieve compliance as well,” said Mr Andrew Mpungu, the regional tax coordinator.

Mr Mpungu added that they had explored areas they could partner with the county to learn how they had managed to fully comply.

“We have explored areas where we can partner so that we can help other the county governments. We will assist in training county staff and also use our systems to help the county collect presumptive tax,” he said.

