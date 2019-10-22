By JEREMIAH KIPLANG'AT

By EVANS KIPKURA

Former Inspector-General of Police David Kimaiyo has promised to dislodge Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen from the Elgeyo-Marakwet seat in the next elections.

Dr Kimaiyo said that the senator has failed to articulate issues affecting residents and only focuses on Tangatanga politics.

In an exclusive interview with the Nation, Dr Kimaiyo said he lost unfairly to Mr Murkomen in 2017 but that he has learnt his lesson and will ensure his votes are better protected in the next polls.

The former police IG, who is focusing on his real estate business and farming after his term as chairman of the Kenyatta National Hospital Board ended three months ago, said he has not given up on his ambition to represent Elgeyo-Marakwet residents in the Senate.

“God willing, I will vie again for the Senate seat in 2022. I am still ready to serve my people. I know their challenges and will be more than ready to provide solutions. This time round I will take it, just know that,” a confident Dr Kimaiyo said.

Before the KNH post, which he served for only one year, he had been the chairman of the Kenya Airports Authority, from where he was allegedly kicked out after discord in the agency.

In 2017, Dr Kimaiyo received 22,000 votes against Mr Murkomen’s 117,000.

Promising to wrest the seat from Mr Murkomen, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, Dr Kimaiyo said the senator has engaged in petty politics instead of using his position to fight for more resources for the county.

“Murkomen is almost the age of my son. I think he is just 10 years older than my firstborn. He is among the youngest leaders we have. He started well,” Dr Kimaiyo said.

“During his first term he focused on issues affecting residents. But he has deviated from the role the people of Elgeyo-Marakwet gave him.”

He said that if given the opportunity, he will focus on eradicating endemic poverty and youth unemployment in the county.

“When you get such a privilege to serve the people you should leave petty politics to other people. Your county must be the priority, other things should come after that,” he said.

Dr Kimaiyo said anyone occupying an elective post should first serve those who have elected him or her.

He said if elected, he will focus on finding a long-term solution to insecurity in the Kerio Valley, especially on the volatile Pokot-Marakwet border, which he said was peaceful during his two-year tenure as police IG between 2012 and 2014.

Dr Kimaiyo said he will still vie on a Kanu party ticket as he did in the last elections, insisting that it is the only party that can give him a fair chance at the ballot.

He said he has become a life member of the independence party.

He said he is interested in the Senate seat and does not want to be a governor. Incumbent Governor Alex Tolgos will be completing his two terms in 2022.

“I do not want to be confined within the county. A national figure like me ought not to be operating within the county. As senator, I will do much more than as governor. When you are operating at the national level you can easily influence the distribution of more resources to the county. I want to be in the Senate,” he said.

On Monday, Senator Murkomen dismissed Dr Kimaiyo’s accusations, saying he the former police boss does not deserve his attention.

He said nobody knows his 2022 plans.

“How does he (Kimaiyo) know my plans for 2022? I have no time for such type of politics and he doesn’t deserve my attention,” Mr Murkomen said.

Mr Kimaiyo also delved into his 2014 resignation as the police IG in the wake of several Al-Shabaab attacks in the country, saying he had done the best for the country but decided to leave voluntarily to allow someone else to take over.

He was replaced by Mr Joseph Boinnet, who was later replaced by Mr Hillary Mutyambai.