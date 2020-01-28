By STANLEY KIMUGE

More by this Author

Kiptani community in Elgeyo-Marakwet County wants the State to recognise them as a tribe.

The community alleged they have been sidelined in government appointments.

They said they were a minority sub tribe of the Kalenjin community but that they had been falsely grouped as Keiyo. Adding that they spoke a different language from any other Kalenjin sub tribe.

They claimed that none of their members had been recruited to disciplined forces such as Kenya Defense Forces or Kenya Wildlife Service even though they hold national identity cards.

They said that despite donating part of their community land for the establishment of the Rimoi National Game Reserve, they had not been recruited as game wardens at the reserve that was re-opened in 2016.

ELECTIVE POSTS

Related Stories Kuria leaders demand own county

Advertisement

“We don’t have a single individual who has been nominated to any elective position or even elected to any position since we are a minority group. We feel sidelined that is why we want the government to recognize us a tribe so that we can be considered for these opportunities,” said Charles Rono, one of the residents.

The community lives in Emsoo ward in Elgeyo-Marakwet County and are found in Kabulwo and Chegilet areas.

According to Julius Chelagat, the community comprising about 4000 members originated in the pre-colonial times from neighbouring Baringo County.

ASSIMILATED

He said that some of them have been assimilated into other communities through inter-marriages.

“We live in Keiyo North Sub-county even though we are not Keiyos. We also border the Marakwet and Tugens communities, most of our traditions and culture is similar such as male circumcision but we differ on words we speak and age-set naming system. Our forefathers were engaging in hunting and gathering before learning about farming from the two communities,” the community elder told Nation.

Peter Bargetunty, a member of the community, noted that they had petitioned the state in the past over the request without success.

He said that they presented a petition to representatives from the National Gender and Equality Commission during a meeting in Iten town in the past.

MARGINALISED

“They promised to follow up the matter with other agencies but since then we have never heard about any action,” said Mr Bargetunty, a former councillor during the Kanu regime.

He said that most of the roads in the region were in bad state due to marginalisation and appealed to the government to come to their aid.

The community has nine clans that include; Terik, Kobil, Toyoi, Kimoi, Tungo, Tula, Sogome, Saniak and Sote.

In 2017, through a special gazette notice President Uhuru Kenyatta gazetted the recognition of Kenyans of Indian decent as the 44th tribe in Kenya and invited them to participate in the political, economic, cultural and social development of the nation.