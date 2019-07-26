A source said Mr Naporos reported to KVDA offices in Eldoret on Thursday and took over officially on Friday.

By JEREMIAH KIPLANG'AT

Mr Sammy Naporos has been appointed Kerio Valley Development Authority’s acting chief executive.

The post was left vacant following the arrest of KVDA’s top officials on Monday over Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal.

Mr Naporos, who took office on Friday, is expected to steer the agency which is at the centre of a graft storm.

A source said Mr Naporos reported to KVDA offices in Eldoret on Thursday and took over officially on Friday.

The agency that oversees various projects along the Kerio Valley region had been hit by a managerial crisis after acting CEO Francis Kipkech was arrested alongside 15 other officials.

DAMS SCANDAL

Mr Kipkech had taken over from former MD David Kimosop in June after the latter was kicked out days after being questioned by detectives for his role in the Sh19.7 billion dams’ scandal.

The scam has already seen Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge arrested and charged over the alleged loss of the money spent on the multi-purpose dams in Elgeyo-Marakwet. They were released on Tuesday after paying Sh15 million cash bail.