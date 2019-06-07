The Marakwet East region has been experiencing cattle rustling from the neighbouring community.

Heavy gunshots were heard along River Kerio at 10am Thursday as herdsmen engaged the bandits.

By EVANS KIPKURA

More by this Author

Three people were killed on Thursday when armed bandits attacked and opened fire on herdsmen in Kaben village in Elgeyo-Marakwet.

Heavy gunshots were heard along River Kerio on Thursday as herdsmen engaged the bandits.

Area police boss Vincent Kitili told journalists one person died on the spot while two others succumbed to gunshot wounds while they were being rushed to hospital.

ATTACK

The bodies were moved to Kapsowar Mission Hospital mortuary.

“It is believed that the attackers crossed over from neighbouring Tiaty Constituency to Marakwet East before unleashing the attack,” said Mr Kitili.

He added that the herders had been warned against grazing near the border, to avert bandit attacks.

CAUTION

“As we are waiting for the National Police Reservists to be re deployed, we urge the two neighbouring communities to exercise caution,” he said.

The Marakwet East region has been experiencing cattle rustling from the neighbouring community.