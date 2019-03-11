By JEREMIAH KIPLANG'AT

Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos has apologised to the President for seemingly disparaging remarks by four MPs concerning the phantom controversial Arror and Kimwarer dam projects.

On Saturday, four Elgeyo-Marakwet members of parliament asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop the construction of the dams over reports that at least Sh21 billion was lost.

The MPs - Daniel Rono (Keiyo South), Kangogo Bowen (Marakwet East), William Kisang (Marakwet West) and Elgeyo-Marakwet Woman Representative Jane Kiptoo - warned that they would organise demonstrations against the government.

They said they would protest against President Kenyatta's administration if the "politically-driven" projects were not stopped amid investigations that have seen the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) question Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

'RANTING'

On Monday, however, Mr Tolgos distanced the county from the MPs' threats saying their remarks were not representative of residents' position.

“On behalf of the people of Elgeyo-Marakwet, we sincerely apologise to the head of State over political utterances by four MPs and a handful of MCAs, purporting to be speaking on behalf of the people on the ongoing investigations," he said.

"The rants do not in any way represent the views of the great people of Elgeyo Marakwet and its political leadership."

The county boss said the lawmakers ought to have shown the President more respect instead of issuing threats through the media.

“If the MPs were irked by perceived differences between the President and DP William Ruto, owing to the handshake between the President and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, they ought to have relaxed instead of ranting because Jubilee has mechanisms of resolving disputes," he said.

THE THREATS

At an Eldoret hotel on March 9, the politicians said they would not sit back and watch as the projects are frustrated by corruption claims.

"The government should suspend the implementation of the two projects. We shall have no other option but to 'ditch' Jubilee Party, which we overwhelmingly voted for,” said Mr Rono.

The MPs said they would support the DP, who wants to become President after the 2022 general election.

Ms Kiptoo said, “If President Kenyatta feels he is no longer interested in working with our DP, he can endorse anyone of his choice. [But he should know that] Kenyans who will decide their next President at the end of the day."

KEY PROJECTS

The governor has differed with leaders including Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on how the dam scandals should be handled. Mr Murkomen has strongly criticised the DCI's investigations into the projects.

Governor Tolgos told Mr Murkomen off, accusing him of focusing on 2022 politics instead of development, but the senator dismissed him saying he poorly invested Elgeyo-Marakwet's money after employing unqualified workers.

Mr Tolgos said the dam projects are key to the county's growth so they should not be abandoned because of the graft claims.

“Our hope squarely lies with President Kenyatta in rescuing the two mega hydro power projects from individual brokers and cartels implicated in the syphoning of public funds," he said.

The county chief also expressed confidence in investigative agencies and said they should be given enough time to do their jobs.