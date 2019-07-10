By DENNIS LUBANGA

The governor of Elgeyo-Marakwet Alex Tolgos has asked all county government employees not to apply for job opportunities related to the upcoming nationwide census.

In a statement, Mr Tolgos directed all county staff to keep off the jobs because their services will be required as usual at their respective duty stations throughout the national census exercise.

“They are advised to leave these opportunities to deserving jobless youth. In case there are members of county staff who may have applied and succeeded, they are hereby advised not to take the jobs and instead leave to deserving jobless people in the village,” said Mr Tolgos on Wednesday.

He urged members of the public to be vigilant and inform recruitment officials of anyone who is employed so that the position is given to deserving applicants.

“In case you come across any person attached to the county government, kindly report them to the recruitment officials so that these positions can be given to the deserving applicants who have no jobs,” he added.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) will oversee the exercise.

KNBS has cautioned the public to be wary of some individuals and groups purporting to recruit enumerators for this year's census on its behalf

The agency said it is illegal for any unauthorised person or group to purport to collect money on behalf of the bureau.

KNBS pointed out that the unauthorised groups operating mostly online are defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.