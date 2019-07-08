By EVANS KIPKURA

Two people have been killed while 16 others have been injured after a lorry ferrying road builders overturned at Kamuseny along the Kapcherop-Moiben road in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

The lorry owned by Stecol was ferrying the workers on Monday morning from Kachibora to a road construction site in Koitugum when it overturned.

Elgeyo-Marakwet County Police Commander John Mwinzi said the truck was also carrying sand and might have experienced a mechanical breakdown due to the heavy weight.

He added that the injured were rushed to Kitale County Referral Hospital where 10 were treated and discharged.

The other six, who had serious injuries, were admitted to hospital.

DRIVERS CAUTIONED

Mr Mwinzi cautioned drivers of road construction trucks against overloading them and driving carelessly.

He warned that those found defying traffic rules will face the full wrath of the law.

"Construction drivers should also know that they are operating within traffic rules. They should adhere to them to the letter," he said.

Eye witnesses said that the truck was going downhill when the driver lost control and tried driving into a nearby primary school. That is when it overturned.

"The truck seemingly lost its breaks because it was uncontrollably speeding downhill," said Chief Joseph Kibowen.

Mr Kibowen added that members of the public rushed to the scene to rescue workers trapped in the truck before police and medical workers arrived.