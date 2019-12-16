By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

Three suspects accused of killing Catholic priest Michael Kyengo on Monday denied the charge at the Embu High Court.

Michael Muthini, Kavivya Mwangangi and Solomon Mutava denied killing the priest at Makima in Mbeere South Sub-county on October 8.

Justice Florence Muchemi released each of them on Sh300,000 bond with a surety of the same amount and said the case will be mentioned on January 28, 2020.

TORTURE CLAIMS

Justice Muchemi also ordered medical examinations for Mr Muthini and Mwangangi at Embu County Referral Hospital.

This was after lawyer Guantai Kairimi claimed they were severely tortured by police while in custody.

Advertisement

While urging the court to intervene, Mr Kairimi claimed police assaulted his clients in a bid to extract information from them.

He said the law enforcers had no right to torture suspects in cells and called for a thorough investigation and legal action.

BOND TERMS

In response, State counsel Chemenjo Lokorio said she was not aware of the allegation and requested 14 days to respond in a sworn affidavit.

Earlier, Justice Muchemi turned down an application by the prosecution to review the accused's terms of release.

Ms Lokorio applied for the review arguing that the terms were lenient in relation to the offence committed.

But the judge said the bond terms were proper and in accordance with the Constitution.

However, Justice Muchemi gave the prosecution 30 days to furnish the accused with committal bundles and witnesses statements so they can prepare their defence.

SO FAR

Father Kyengo went missing from his parent’s Tala home in Matungulu, Machakos County, only to be found dead and buried in a shallow grave on the banks of Mashamba seasonal river.

And from a pit latrine, police retrieved a knife they believe was used to slit his throat.