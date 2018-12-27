Governor seeks to boost trade with new public-private laws

By CHARLES WANYORO

Embu governor Martin Wambora has signed two laws that will enable the county government to partner with the private sector to establish investments in tourism and other areas in order to spur development.

The Tourism Development Act will enable the county government to exploit the nascent tourism potential while the Embu County Investment and Development Corporation Act allows the county to set up an investment arm through which private entities can do business with the Embu government.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Mr Wambora said the two Acts will help spur growth because they will boost investor confidence in working with the county government.

He said the county had received investment propositions from Chinese and Danish investors who were keen on venturing into the tourism and agro-processing industries.

ATTACT TOURISTS

He noted that, with the signing of the new laws, the process of getting the investors on board would be fast-tracked.

The governor also revealed the county would enter into an agreement with the Kenya Wildlife Service, which runs the Mwea national game reserve, in a bid to establish ways of enhancing the park to attract more tourists.

“We want to turn Embu County into a tourist haven. The investment Act will help us develop an arm that can invest on our behalf. We can now feature prominently in various activities such as housing and the big four agenda. We can now comfortably enter a public-private partnership,” said Mr David Kariuki, the Trade executive. Embu Speaker Josiah Thiriku said the bills had gone through thorough scrutiny and public participation.

PASSING BILLS

“As the county assembly, we will continue passing legislation that is people-friendly and people-centred,” he said. Embu deputy governor David Kariuki assured investors of value for their money once they invested in the county.

Mr Wambora said the county coffee mill would be commissioned in February and would be witnessed by roasters.

Mr Wambora thanked the county assembly members for passing the bills, saying that the laws would help propel the county’s economy and create more jobs.