At least 10 injured in Embu accident

Friday January 3 2020

Kensilver bus accident

Curious onlookers at the scene where a Kensilver bus crashed at Kathageri on the Meru -Nairobi highway on January 3, 2020. PHOTO | ALEX NJERU | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

ALEX NJERU
By ALEX NJERU
At least ten passengers were injured after a bus belonging to Kensilver Company was involved in an accident at Kathageri on the Meru -Nairobi highway.

Confirming the 6pm Friday accident, Embu East Sub County Police Commander Benjamin Mwihia said the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle due to faulty breaks. He said the bus hit two saloon cars near Thuci River.  

He said all the injured were rushed to Kieni Mission Hospital in Embu County and Chuka Referral Hospital in Tharaka -Nithi County.

Mr Mwihia said all the occupants of the two cars escaped unhurt.

The officer called on drivers to be extra keen while driving on the section of the road between Embu and Meru towns because there are many sharp bends.

