By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

Muguka farmers in Embu County have been advised to form cooperative societies to market their produce in order to avoid exploitation by brokers.

According to the Kenya National Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Embu Branch Chairman John Mate, brokers from Nairobi and other parts of Kenya have invaded the region and are buying the stimulant at throw away prices, making it hard for farmers to get profits.

Speaking to the Nation in Embu town, Mr Mate noted that the brokers are moving from one farm to another buying farmers' produce cheaply.

"Brokers are offering poor prices for the commodity and farmers can't break even," said Mr Mate.

DELIVER HARVEST

He stressed that farmers should come together and establish societies where they will deliver their harvests for sale.

"Unless the farmers get more organised, they will be exploited forever," he cautioned.

He observed that cooperate societies are better placed to market muguka and told the farmers to take his advice seriously.

"The KNCCI is willing to assist the farmers to form and register societies which will get rid of the brokers," he said.

Mr Mate noted that miraa farmers are hardworking and they should be protected from any form of exploitation.

CHILDREN

But he asked the farmers not to involve their school-going children in the miraa business.

"Children should be allowed to remain in school to learn so that they can be self-reliant after completing their studies," he added.

At the same time, Mr Mate threatened to expose contractors who are doing shoddy jobs in the region.

He complained that some of the contractors awarded tenders by both the county and national governments to construct roads in the region are incompetent.