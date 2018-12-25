Police later arrested one suspect who is being held at Itabua Police Station.

A security officer attached to Embu Governor Martin Wambora was killed on Tuesday morning, in a row over Sh100 fare with boda boda riders.

Mr Christopher Njue, 44, an Embu County enforcement officer attached to Governor Wambora was beaten up by the boda-boda riders in Kithimu area.

The officer and the riders are said to have argued over the mode of payment after the officer insisted he would pay through M-Pesa.

Acting Kithimu Location Chief Albert Njiru said the incident occurred at around 2am on Tuesday.

Mr Njiru said police, who were on patrol, found Mr Njue unconscious and took him to Embu Level Five hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“They disagreed over the mode of payment with the boda boda riders who ganged up and beat him up with crude weapons. Police found him in critical condition,” said Mr Njiru.

Police later arrested one suspect who is being held at Itabua Police Station. Following the incident, most of boda boda riders from the area fled from their work stations to avoid arrest.

Mr Njue’s colleagues eulogised him as a friendly and dedicated officer.