The Catholic Church will not relent in its war against abortion, a clergyman has said, terming it an evil that should be fought at whichever cost.

Embu Diocese Bishop, Paul Kariuki, said on Saturday that the Church is totally opposed to the procurement of abortions.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony at Fidenza Nursing School in Kyeni, he reminded medics that life is given by God so it should not be taken away.

"Every medic should respect the sanctity of human life," he said.

Bishop Kariuki told the graduands to resist the temptation to procure abortions when they get employed.

"When pregnant women come to you requesting you to get rid of their unborn babies do not agree to do so," he said, noting life begins at conception and should not be snuffed out, whether in back streets or health facilities.

"The Church will not support abortion. Even in the church sponsored hospitals and dispensaries we don't encourage medics to procure abortions on patients," he stated.

Bishop Kariuki criticised women who secretly give birth and dump babies "in toilets and rivers", saying they are cursed.

He said the Church values such babies so they should not be killed or left to die.

"If the women give birth, they should bring the unwanted babies to us. We shall look after them. We have children's homes where we take care of such babies until they grow into adults."

The bishop further noted that nursing colleges in the college were facing the problem of under-enrolment.

He attributed this to the requirement for applicants to have attained a minimum mean grade of C in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.

"This requirement by the government hinders many Form Four leavers willing to pursue nursing from joining colleges. The government should be realistic and lower the entry grade to C-," he said.

In response, Embu Health executive, Dr Joan Mwende, said students interested in nursing must pass the subject.

"Students must work hard in order to pass. They should attain mean grade C and above. They should also have a minimum of grade C in biology. This mandatory," she said.

Dr Mwende thanked the Church for aggressively training medical staff and promised consistent support by Governor Martin Wambora's administration.

"We have seconded two of our doctors to Fidenza College," she said, adding those who graduate should apply for jobs as the county is facing a shortage of nurses.