Four people in Embu County have been quarantined for coronavirus checks following their return from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Governor Martin Wambora told the press on Thursday that the four, whose detailed information he did not give, were being monitored closely.

"We have quarantined them at their respective homes. Their movement will remain restricted for 14 days," he said at the county's Embu town headquarters.

He said the four had not exhibited symptoms of the dreaded Covid-19 disease but will remain confined for observation.

Should they show symptoms, he said, they will be tested.

Governor Wambora thanked residents for alerting the county about the arrival of the four from abroad.

"Residents informed us immediately after they landed so we took appropriate action," he said.

Mr Wambora noted that there were no confirmed cases of the virus in the region.

"There should be no cause for alarm," he said.

He called on the government to decentralise testing to strengthen the fight against the virus.

Governor Wambora ordered public health officers to ensure bars are closed for 30 days to prevent the spread of the disease.

He also ordered relocation of the miraa market from the central business district to Embu Stadium as a precaution.

Miraa traders will pay Sh50 each daily for maintaining cleanliness at the stadium, he said.