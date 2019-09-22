By GEORGE MUNENE

Manyatta member of Parliament John Muchiri has announced that he will vie for the Embu County governor seat in the 2022 general election.

Mr Muchiri said so on Saturday and advised his opponents to brace for a touch battle.

"I have what it takes to win the gubernatorial seat in the next polls," he told parents and teachers at Itabua Secondary School, one of his strongholds, where he presented a new bus bought using the Constituency Development Fund.

He will face politicians including former Senator Lenny Kivuti and nominated lawmaker Cecily Mbarire, who have also announced that they will be in the race.

Mr Kivuti vied for the seat in 2017 but lost to incumbent Martin Wambora.

After the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission announced the winner, he filed a petition at the Supreme Court but he lost the case.

CONFIDENCE

Mr Muchiri exuded confidence that he will trounce his rivals with a big margin come election day.

He called on Embu residents to support him so he can win and implement projects that will improve their lives.

Mr Muchiri said the people need a visionary and develop-oriented leader "like me", who can transform their lives.

Regarding the Punguza Mizigo (Constitutional Amendment) Bill by Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot, he said Kenyans are being burdened.

PUNGUZA MIZIGO

The legislator dismissed the bill for reasons including the reduction of the number of MPs in the National Assembly.

"When the number of lawmakers is reduced, Kenyans will be under-represented in the House. This bill is not good for Kenyans, " he said.