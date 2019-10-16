By GEORGE MUNENE

Police in Embu County have arrested two prime suspects in the brutal murder of a young couple on Monday.

The suspects were flushed out of their hideouts on Tuesday night and locked up at Itabua Police Station for interrogation.

According to a senior police officer, Kaberia Mbiti, murder charges will be preferred against the suspects once investigations are complete.

He explained that one of the suspects was positively identified by one of the couple's daughters.

"A daughter of the couple managed to identify one of the suspects during the heinous act of lawlessness," said Mr Mbiti.

The victims, Joseph Gitonga, 37, and his wife Caroline Kaari, 30, were brutally murdered on Monday night as their two children aged 10 and seven years watched in shock.

The gangsters struck at around 11pm and killed the victims at their Kithimu village home.

Witness said Ms Kaari was in the house when the gangsters stormed in and held her hostage for a few minutes and warned the children, both girls, of dire consequences should they raise the alarm.

Moments later, they dragged Ms Kaari into the bedroom and struck her on the head with an axe, killing her on the spot.

Her husband, who was away, arrived shortly after and as he was entering the house, he was hit on the head and fell unconscious on the door step.

After committing the crime, the gangsters took off, leaving the victims lying in pools of blood.

When the assailants left, the shocked children dashed out and reported the attacks to their grandmother who in turn reported the matter to the police.

The officers responded quickly and took Mr Gitonga to hospital but he died as doctors were attending to him.

Some residents said the murders were well planned and executed and urged the police to get to the bottom of the matter.

"When we heard what had happened we knew very well the gangsters had planned for it," one of the residents, Ms Mercy Mwaniki, said.

The residents said the attacks were the worst to be reported in the area in recent times, adding that they are still reeling in shock.

Prior to the gruesome murders, the couple had a land case which had dragged on for several years.

"The couple bought a disputed piece of land somewhere else and we suspect foul play," another resident said.