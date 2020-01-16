alexa Parents of students yet to join Form One in Embu face arrest - Daily Nation
Parents of students yet to join Form One in Embu face arrest

Thursday January 16 2020

Form One students

Form One students report to Elburgon Secondary School on January 13, 2020. In Embu County, Mbeere North Deputy County Commissioner Christopher Siele has ordered the arrest of parents who have failed to enroll their children to Form One. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. 

In Summary

  • Mbeere North Deputy County Commissioner Christopher Siele issued the directive on Thursday.
  • Mr Siele lamented that children were still loitering in villages even after the government directed 100 percent transition to secondary school.
GEORGE MUNENE
By GEORGE MUNENE
Mbeere North Deputy County Commissioner Christopher Siele has ordered the arrest of parents who have failed to enrol their children who sat last year's Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination in secondary schools.

He instructed chiefs from the area to implement his directive with immediate effect.

Mr Siele warned that parents who are reluctant to take their children to Form One will not be spared.

He lamented that some children are still loitering in villages doing nothing even after the government directed 100 percent transition to secondary schools.

ARREST THE PARENTS

"Chiefs should compile a list of children who have not reported to Form One so that their parents can be arrested and prosecuted," he told residents in Kanyuari village on Thursday.

He was speaking during the official commissioning of a Sh16.7 million earth dam by the chairman of the National Drought Management Authority Raphael Nzomo.

He said the government wants all children to access secondary school education and the presidential directive should be obeyed.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta was categorical that all children who did KCPE should be accommodated in high schools and parents should stop joking," he stated.

