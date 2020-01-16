By GEORGE MUNENE

Mbeere North Deputy County Commissioner Christopher Siele has ordered the arrest of parents who have failed to enrol their children who sat last year's Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination in secondary schools.

He instructed chiefs from the area to implement his directive with immediate effect.

Mr Siele warned that parents who are reluctant to take their children to Form One will not be spared.

He lamented that some children are still loitering in villages doing nothing even after the government directed 100 percent transition to secondary schools.

"Chiefs should compile a list of children who have not reported to Form One so that their parents can be arrested and prosecuted," he told residents in Kanyuari village on Thursday.

He was speaking during the official commissioning of a Sh16.7 million earth dam by the chairman of the National Drought Management Authority Raphael Nzomo.

He said the government wants all children to access secondary school education and the presidential directive should be obeyed.