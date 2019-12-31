By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

The Embu health committee has admitted that the county's teaching and referral hospital has been hit by an acute shortage of doctors and an inadequate supply of drugs.

The hospital is in a crisis, chairman Muturi Mwombo said, adding Governor Martin Wambora's administration had failed to ensure it is well-run and equipped.

Mr Mwombo claimed the facility also lacks oxygen and that it cannot operate at full capacity as it is run by cartels.

The Ruguru-Ngandori Ward representative said the assembly will soon convene a special sitting to chart the way forward.

"MCAs can't keep quiet as the hospital which serves thousands of residents goes to the dogs," he added.

NDWIGA DISPLEASED

Advertisement

Last Saturday, Senator Njeru Ndwiga said he was dissatisfied with services offered by the government.

Mr Ndwiga said the hospital lacks drugs and other supplies, and has few doctors so the people do not get quality services.

"Patients are referred to private pharmacies because the hospital does not have drugs. Getting bandages for dressing wounds is a problem," he said.

He spoke last Saturday at Kageeri village in Mbeere North Constituency, during the thanksgivings ceremony for Dr Murage Njagagua.

FINANCIAL ALLOCATION

Mr Ndwiga challenged the government to explain how it spends the Sh6 billion it is allocated every financial year for development.

"The government has a lot of money yet the health sector is in a deplorable state. It can't even employ enough doctors to treat our people, who are suffering at home," he said.

He added that the county's failure to ensure development in almost all sectors has left residents disillusioned.

The senator said the people have been patients but are now losing faith in Mr Wambora's administration.

"Residents are taxpayers so they should pile pressure on the government until it reforms the health sector and initiates projects which can improve their lives," he said, adding he will continue to oversee this, without fear or favour, in line with his mandate.

COUNTY'S RESPONSE

Reached for comment, Health executive, Mr Peter Waganagwa, dismissed the reports as falsehoods.