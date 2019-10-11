alexa Embu woman stung by bees as she picked tea dies - Daily Nation
Embu woman stung by bees as she picked tea dies

Friday October 11 2019

bee attack

Some of the residents of Kavaruri in Kirinyaga at the scene where a tea farmer, Rosemary Wanja was fatally attacked by a swarm of bees on October 11, 2019. She later died. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Rosemary Wanja, 50 was picking tea in the morning when she stumbled upon the bees which stung her to death.
  • According to the witnesses the bees stung the farmer repeatedly, leaving her unconscious.
  • Ms Wanja was rushed to Runyenjes Sub-County hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
GEORGE MUNENE
By GEORGE MUNENE
Residents were on Friday reeling in shock after a tea farmer was fatally attacked by swarm of bees at Kavaruri village in Embu County.

The victim, Rosemary Wanja, 50 was picking tea in the morning when she stumbled upon the bees which stung her to death.

According to the witnesses the bees stung the farmer repeatedly, leaving her unconscious.

However residents responding to the distress calls found the woman badly injured and rescued her from the insects and rushed her to Runyenjes Sub-County Hospital where she died on arrival.

BUZZING BEASTS

A relative, Mr Augustine Njagi said he heard her aunt screaming for help and ran to the scene only to find the bees attacking her.

"I fought the bees with green twigs but they also attacked me and I took off for my life," said Mr Njagi.

Mr Njagi said it took the intervention of a combined force of residents and a boda boda rider to rescue the victim but unfortunately she succumbed to injuries before she was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The residents said they were still in shock following the deadly attack.

"The incident of this nature is the first one to happen in our village since Independence," said Mzee Zachary Nyaga, 80.

