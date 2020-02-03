A mentally retarded woman who was rescued by a chief after she strayed from her parents’ home has been at the Embu Referral Hospital for almost four years now.

The hospital’s management is now appealing to relatives of the woman to go for her.

On June 18, 2016 the woman – nicknamed Gakii and believed to be from Meru – was found stranded in Mutunduri village in Embu by Rianjagi Sub-Location Assistant Chief Lincoln Githaka.

PREGNANT

The administrator sympathised with the woman who was pregnant and took her to the referral hospital where she delivered a few weeks later but the child died.

After delivery, the woman was moved to the psychiatric ward.

Advertisement

Since then, the 40-year-old woman, who cannot express herself coherently, has been in the ward as doctors are unable to trace her relatives.

"It is difficult to know where she comes from although we suspect she is from Meru," said a psychiatric nurse, Ms Lucy Nyaga.

GO HOME

''We want her to go home,'' said Ms Nyaga.

A social worker at the hospital, Mr James Gitau, said the woman appears disturbed and she should be assisted to join her relatives.