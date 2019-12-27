Inmate found dead in apparent suicide

By GEORGE MUNENE

An inmate facing life imprisonment was Friday found dead at the Embu GK Prison.

Police said the prisoner, Silas Kirimi, committed suicide.

The body of victim was spotted by his colleagues, who reported the matter to the authority.

Eastern regional deputy police boss Daudi Lule said the inmate had been confined into a lone cell because he was violent.

He said inmates woke up in the morning and were shocked to find the body of the man dangling from a window.

The victim used a leso to hang himself inside the cell.

