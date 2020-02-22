'Introduce Alcoblow to gauge sobriety of MCAs’

Evurore MCA Duncan Mbui demanded that Ms Kariuki be ruled out of order and forced to apologise to her colleagues for painting them in bad light.

By GEORGE MUNENE

There was an uproar in Embu County Assembly when one of the members suggested that Alcoblow be introduced to gauge the sobriety of her colleagues before any sitting.

Nominated ward rep Margaret Lorna Kariuki found herself in trouble when she insisted that the gadgets are important as they would ensure discipline in the House.

Temporary Speaker Phillip Nzangi said the drunkenness claims were serious.