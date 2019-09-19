Shocked residents scampered for safety as the poisonous Puff Adder slithered out of a gunny bag.

By GEORGE MUNENE

Fear gripped Embu town residents Thursday when a suspected witchdoctor dumped a snake at a church and drove off at high speed.

Residents regrouped, killed the snake and burnt it.

"We were shocked when we saw the snake emerging from the bag," said Hussein Ali, a security guard.

Witnesses said the man stopped by the road side, opened the rear door of his vehicle and removed a gunny bag which contained the snake.

BIZZARE INCIDENT

He then threw the bag outside Faith Keepers Church and drove off.

When the residents drew closer to check what was inside the bag, a snake came out, forcing them to flee in different directions.