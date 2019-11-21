By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

Embu Governor Martin Wambora has reshuffled his Cabinet to improve services.

Water executive Patrick Waganagwa has been moved to the Health docket to replace Dr Joan Mwende, who is on annual leave.

SURPRISE

The other departments — Finance, Agriculture and Trade — are not affected.

"We have heard that the governor has reshuffled his Cabinet. He never informed us," one of the employees said.

They questioned why the governor left the water docket vacant after transferring Mr Waganagwa.

Advertisement

LEGACY

Mr Wambora said his resolve to leave a good legacy is unstoppable, adding that his administration will ensure services improve in all sectors.

He recently reshuffled chief officers, triggering protests from members of county assembly.

Public Service Chief Officer Jane Mugambi was moved to Gender, Culture and Social Services, while Damiano Muthee of Finance took charge of Early Childhood Development.

Ms Mary Munene of Planning and Economic Affairs was placed in charge of Infrastructure and Public Works while Michael Ngoroi took over the Lands docket.

Mr John Mukundi moved from Agriculture to Public Service and was replaced with Alvan Mugendi, who had been serving as the Livestock and Fisheries Chief Officer.

CRITICISM

The transfers did not go down well with MCAs, who accused the county boss of protecting 'corrupt officers'.