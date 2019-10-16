By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

A Catholic priest who had been missing for seven days after he was kidnapped has been found dead and his buried in a shallow grave in Makima, Embu County.

The body of Fr Michael Maingi Kyengo, 43, was Tuesday found buried on the banks of a seasonal river.

Detectives said that one of the suspects who led the police to the scene on Tuesday.

The priest disappeared from Thatha Parish in Machakos on October 8, only to be found dead under mysterious circumstances.

According to the police, Fr Kyengo was last seen in Kaewa while driving his vehicle but he never returned to the parish.

Advertisement

Police were Wednesday in the process of exhuming the body for post-mortem examination.

The motive of the grisly murder is yet to be established.