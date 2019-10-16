alexa Missing Machakos priest found dead, body buried in Embu - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Embu

Missing Machakos priest found dead, body buried in Embu

Wednesday October 16 2019

Mashamba village in Embu

Shocked residents of Makima in Embu County at Mashamba village on October 16, 2019 where the body of a Catholic priest, Fr Michael Maingi Kyengo, was found buried in a shallow grave. The priest from Machakos had been missing for seven days. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Fr Michael Maingi Kyengo's body was Tuesday found buried on the banks of a seasonal river.
  • He was last seen in Kaewa while driving his vehicle but he never returned to the parish.
  • The motive of the grisly murder is yet to be established.
Advertisement
GEORGE MUNENE
By GEORGE MUNENE
More by this Author

A Catholic priest who had been missing for seven days after he was kidnapped has been found dead and his buried in a shallow grave in Makima, Embu County.

The body of Fr Michael Maingi Kyengo, 43, was Tuesday found buried on the banks of a seasonal river.

Detectives said that one of the suspects who led the police to the scene on Tuesday.

The priest disappeared from Thatha Parish in Machakos on October 8, only to be found dead under mysterious circumstances.

According to the police, Fr Kyengo was last seen in Kaewa while driving his vehicle but he never returned to the parish.

Also Read

Advertisement

Police were Wednesday in the process of exhuming the body for post-mortem examination.

The motive of the grisly murder is yet to be established.

"We want to exhume the body of the priest for examination so that the truth of the matter can be established. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has also launched investigations to expose the killers and the motive behind the heinous act," said the Embu County Police Commander Daniel Rukanga.

Advertisement
     