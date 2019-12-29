Murder-suicide in Embu over land dispute

By GEORGE MUNENE

A man stabbed his sister-in-law to death at Nembure village in Embu County following a suspected land dispute and then hanged himself.

The woman, Roselyne Kagendo aged 50, was pronounced dead on arrival at Embu referral hospital where she had been rushed soon after the Saturday brutal attack that left residents shocked.

Ms Kagendo succumbed to injuries when she was stabbed with a kitchen knife several times in the chest.

Witnesses narrated how the 37-year-old man identified as Charles Njeru picked a quarrel with the woman claiming to be the owner of a piece of family land where she resided with her children and told her to vacate.

Ms Kagendo insisted that she had inherited the land from her late husband and vowed not to leave.

It was then that Mr Njeru struck the victim. After the brutal knife attack the assailant took off, leaving the victim badly injured.

Relatives responding to distress calls found Ms Kagendo bleeding profusely and ferried her to the hospital but sadly she died before being attended to by doctors.

Later, Mr Njeru hanged himself at the neighbouring Ngamari village.

Police pursuing Mr Njeru found him in a bush dangling from a tree.

"The assailant took a rope and hanged himself upon learning that the police were looking for him," one witness said.

County police commander Daniel Rukanga confirmed the incident adding that the bodies of the duo are lying at Embu referral hospital mortuary.

"It is unfortunate that two lives of close relatives have been lost but we have launched investigations to establish what really happened," said Mr Rukanga.

The police boss said a couple has been arrested in connection with the murder of Ms Kagendo and locked up at the local police station for questioning.