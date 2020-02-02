By GEORGE MUNENE

Embu Ward representatives have denied plotting to impeach Governor Martin Wambora over slow implementation of development projects.

They dismissed the report as a false and attributed it to mischievous individuals in corruption cartels, whom they said were bent on distracting the assembly from its oversight and legislative roles.

The MCAs said on Friday that it was laughable for these individuals to malign the legislature by claiming 25 MCAs met over a week in Mombasa and made plans against the governor.

Led by Ruguru Ngandori MCA Muturi Mwombo, the ward representatives said none of them intended to raise a motion to impeach Mr Wambora.

He further noted that the report was stale, as it started circulating in 2019.

CORRUPTION

Mr Mwombo noted, however, that the Executive must effect the projects and keep from being seen as protecting officers accused of graft.

He said MCA would not let propaganda deter them from their goal of rooting out corruption.

Mavuria MCA Ngari Mbaka said there was no bad blood between the governor and members of county assembly.

He regretted that Mr Wambora was surrounded "by a cabal of deceitful politicians and public officers who manufacture falsehoods to drive a wedge between the two arms government" for their own gain.

Mr Mbaka cautioned the county chief against these elements in his inner circle, saying the fictitious tales they concoct in order to remain close to him were detrimental to his leadership.

The MCA said it would be better to do away with the dishonest and untrustworthy characters fuelling wrangles in Embu than to wait and sink in their ship.

PAST CASE

In December 2018, former Manyatta MP Emilio Kathuri moved to court seeking the governor's removal from office, claiming he was unfit to serve following his impeachment three years earlier.

Mr Wambora’s impeachment, over alleged gross violation of the Constitution, was invalidated by the High Court on the basis that then Speaker Kariuki Mate and Assembly Clerk Jim Kauma had acted in contempt of court by allowing debate on the motion.

The decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal but the Supreme Court later ruled that Mr Mate and Mr Kauma were not in contempt and faulted Justice Cecilia Githua for interfering with a constitutional process.

Justice Florence Muchemi ruled that the former MP's petition lacked merit since he failed to prove Mr Wambora was impeached.

RETREAT

The MCAs said the Assembly Liaison Committee, made up of chairpersons of all standing and select committees retreated to Mombasa to discuss legislative matters.