Recently, Governor Martin Wambora said the hospital had the best brain surgery centre in Mount Kenya region.

The equipment went missing from theatre last week, making it difficult for medics to carry out their duties effectively.

By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

Two nurses have been arrested in connection with the theft of a medical equipment worth Sh500,000 at Embu Level Five Hospital.

Embu County Police Commander Daniel Rukunga said the suspects, who were arrested on Wednesday, will be arraigned after investigations are complete.

"The suspects are being held at the Embu West Police Station over the missing brain surgery equipment," he told the Nation on Thursday.

Already nine witnesses have recorded statements with the police.

WENT MISSING

The equipment went missing from theatre last week, making it difficult for medics to carry out their duties effectively.

Related Stories Theatre machines stolen from Embu hospital

Advertisement

"The expressive machine has been stolen and some the operations at the theatre have been paralysed," one of the doctors said.

County Health Executive Joan Mwende said she was aware of the theft of the brain surgery machine.

BRAIN SURGERY

Recently, Governor Martin Wambora said the hospital had the best brain surgery centre in Mount Kenya region.

He said that in a span of one year, the hospital has successfully performed a record 300 brain surgeries. He encouraged Embu residents to continue seeking medical services locally.