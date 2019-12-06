By GEORGE MUNENE

Embu public health officers on Friday destroyed toxic maize worth Sh2.5 million, which was meant to be supplied to the starving Mbeere South residents.

The poisonous relief maize was destroyed following an order issued by a court in Siakago.

The court had ordered disposal of all the 25,000 kilogrammes of maize after it was established that it was not fit for human consumption.

According to the county government’s Health minister Peter Waganagwa, officials raided the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) stores last week and confiscated the maize.

The officials took the grains to the government chemist in Nairobi for analysis and established that it was contaminated.

"Results of the analysis showed that the grains had been discoloured, rotten and infested with weevils and could easily harm the consumers," said Mr Waganagwa.

Immediately after the results were out, the officials obtained a legal order and destroyed the maize.

The maize was delivered in July for distribution to drought victims, but health officials make sure it was fit for human consumption.

Mr Waganagwa said the maize was delivered by the national government to the region when it was already contaminated.