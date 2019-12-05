By GEORGE MUNENE

One person has died while 29 others have suffered serious injuries following a road crash involving two matatus on the Embu-Kirinyaga road.

The matatus collided head-on at Rupingazi River bridge on Thursday morning, eye witnesses and the authorities said.

The victim died on the spot while the survivors, who included children, suffered head, leg and hand fractures and were taken to Embu Referral Hospital.

THREE IN COMA

Three of the survivors were in a coma and were taken to the hospital's intensive care unit.

The drivers of both vehicles were among the injured.

According to the witnesses, one of the matatus was heading to Nairobi from Meru when it hit the one that was heading to Embu and which had 14 passengers on board.

The crash caused a major traffic snarl-up on the usually busy road.

Witnesses said the Nairobi-bound matatu tried to overtake another vehicle at the bridge, which is a black spot, when it collided head on with the other one.

DRIVERS WARNED

Embu County commissioner Abdullahi Galgalo confirmed the death of one passenger in the incident.

"It is true we have lost one person while 29 others were badly injured," he told journalists at the scene.

Also present was the Embu County Police Commander Daniel Rukunga.

Mr Galgalo warned drivers against flouting traffic rules when plying the route.

"The drivers should be very careful to avoid such fatal accidents," he said.