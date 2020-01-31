By GEORGE MUNENE

Panic gripped tea farmers in Embu after a swarm of locusts invaded the county on Thursday evening.

The locusts were seen in Ndunduri, Manyata, Kathangariri and Gicherori villages where tea is grown in large scale.

However, farmers were relieved on Friday morning when they found that the locusts had disappeared without causing any damage due to cold weather.

CHILLY WEATHER

“The insects had to leave because they could not withstand the chilly weather. At first, we were shocked when the locusts invaded the area from Mount Kenya Forest and landed on our farms," a farmer told Nation.

Area Assistant Chief, Mbogo Mwaniki confirmed that the insects were spotted in the highlands at around 5.30pm Thursday.

“They briefly invaded the villages but migrated to warmer places because the climate here was not favourable for them,” he added.

The insects have already invaded the lower part of Embu where the government is conducting aerial spraying.

NINE AIRCRAFTS

On Thursday, the Government Spokesman, Cyrus Oguna assured Mbeere South residents that the locusts will be controlled.

He told the residents at Machang'a and Masinga areas that the government had acquired nine aircrafts to spray the insects in the area and other parts of the country.

"We are well equipped to deal with this menace and we shall succeed,” he said.