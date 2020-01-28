By GEORGE MUNENE

A primary school in Embu s on the spot for forcing a seventeen-year-old boy to repeat class.

The boy was supposed to proceed to Class Eight this year at Kagaari Primary School but was compelled to go back to Class Seven for performing poorly in last year's end of term exams.

He scored 195 marks out of 500 and could not be allowed to proceed to the next class. It is against the Ministry of Education policy to force a learner to repeat.

MOTHER PROTESTED

The boy's mother protested the school administration's decision and called for urgent government intervention.

She observed that her son was growing old while in primary school and may get frustrated and drop out of school.

"My son was forced to repeat classes two, five and six. He is supposed to be in secondary school by now," she added.

Runyenjes Sub-County Director of Education Francis Munyeke admitted that it is illegal to force pupils to repeat classes.

POLICY

"Even if the pupil does not do well in internal school tests, he should be allowed to proceed to the next class," he said.

Mr Munyeke vowed to visit the school and ensure that the boy is assisted.

He said that the Ministry does not encourage learners to repeat classes and warned that teachers who flout education policy will be disciplined.

Embu County Principal Education officer, Grace Mugu told the school to adhere to the education policy.

"It appears the school is formulating its own policy and this is illegal. We don't want any learning institution to frustrate children who are willing to learn," she said.