Police arrest Embu man over aflatoxin-laced flour

Embu police on Saturday arrested a trader accused of manufacturing and trading in counterfeit maize flour believed to be contaminated with aflatoxin.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers raided the trader's factory at Kianjokoma market and arrested him.

He was bundled into a GK vehicle and taken to Embu police station where he was locked up for questioning.

Drama unfolded as the officers cornered the trader while he attempted to flee and handcuffed him.

The officers also confiscated some flour which will be taken to the government chemist in Nairobi for analysis.

According to the police, the trader will be charged in court once investigations are complete.

When interviewed, local residents said they had been buying and consuming flour manufactured by the trader.

"For a long period we have been feeding on the commodity. We are shocked to learn that the flour may not be fit for human consumption," one of the locals, James Nyaga, said.

County police commander Daniel Rukunga said residents must be protected from unscrupulous traders.