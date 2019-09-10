alexa Protests as Embu police shoot matatu driver at roadblock - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Embu

Protests as Embu police shoot matatu driver at roadblock

Tuesday September 10 2019

Kangaru village in Embu

Residents of Kangaru village in Embu County at the scene where a matatu driver was on September 9, 2019 shot and injured by police officers after he allegedly defied an order to stop. Locals refuted the police version of the incident. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The officers were manning a road block in Kangaru village when they waved the driver to stop.
  • After the driver allegedly defied the order, one of the senior officers opened fire and wounded him.
  • Residents blocked the roads in protest, accusing the police of injuring an innocent driver.
Advertisement
GEORGE MUNENE
By GEORGE MUNENE
More by this Author

Police in Embu County on Monday evening shot and seriously injured a matatu driver, triggering protests by residents.

The officers were manning a road block in Kangaru village when they waved the driver to stop for inspection but he allegedly defied.

At that point, one of the senior officers opened fire and wounded the driver.

The officers then pulled the driver out of the vehicle as the passengers screamed in panic and rushed him to the nearby Embu Referral Hospital for treatment.

CARRYING CRIMINALS

Witnesses said the police suspected that the driver was carrying criminals in the matatu and that is why they shot at the vehicle and injured him.

Also Read

Advertisement

"The officers wanted to check whether there were criminals among the passengers but the driver failed to stop forcing the law enforcers to act by shooting him," said Ms Mary Kageni.

Residents blocked the roads in protest, accusing the police of injuring an innocent driver.

CLAIMS FALSE

They dismissed as false claims that the driver had defied police orders.

"The driver stopped but the police went ahead to shoot him," said another resident.

County Police Commander Daniel Rukunga confirmed the incident and promised to give a comprehensive statement later.

"I'm heading to the scene and I will give a statement after establishing what really transpired," said Mr Rukunga.

Advertisement
     