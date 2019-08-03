Shock as the dead listed as health managers

By GEORGE MUNENE

MCAs in Embu County have called for the dissolution of all the management boards of hospitals and dispensaries in the county.

The calls came after details emerged that names of people long dead were listed as managers of county public health facilities.

Muminji ward representative Newton Kariuki revealed that the management board of Kathanje Health Centre in his ward was being chaired by a man who died years ago, but his tenure was renewed in December 2018. He said the board was fully operational and was holding regular meetings, with the dead man listed as having chaired all of them.

In a similar twist, Kyeni North MCA Patrick Mukavi also revealed that the health facility management board of one health centre in his ward also had one member who had died several years ago, but was gazetted as a board member recently.

Masuria MCA Ngari Mbaka also revealed that Gikiiro dispensary in his ward was opened in February 2019, but the health facility’s management board was appointed and gazetted on December 14, 2018. Mbaka wondered how a board was appointed for a non-existent dispensary.

A similar narrative was given by county Minority Leader Lenny Masters, who disclosed that Ntharawe dispensary in his Kiambere ward was not operational, yet it has a legally established management board.