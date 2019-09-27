By GEORGE MUNENE

Property worth thousands of shillings was destroyed when students from a private secondary school in Embu County rioted over the expulsion of their colleague.

The students at Kiamuringa Universal Mixed Boarding Secondary School went on the rampage on Thursday night.

They accused the institution's administration of expelling their colleague on allegations that he was drunk and disorderly.

They chased away night guards and pelted building with stones, causing extensive damage to school property.

The students engaged the police in running battles before they were overpowered. Most of the students, who ran out of the school, returned to the institution on Friday morning.

Embu County Police Commander Daniel Runkunga said his officers were alerted about the strike by area assistant chief.

Mr Rukunga warned that students out to cause chaos would not be spared.