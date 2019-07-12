Embu school closed amid hepatitis A outbreak

By GEORGE MUNENE

All students of Moi High School Mbiruri in Embu County were on Friday sent home following an outbreak of Hepatitis A in the school.

The boys were given a one-week break to prevent the spread of the viral disease which has left ten students admitted to Tenri Private Hospital.

Embu County director of Education James Kariuki confirmed that learning at the school had been halted.

"We have told the students to home and report back to school after one week," said Mr Kariuki.

Embu County Health chief officer Grace Muriithi said the students were released to home following recommendations by Public Health officials who visited the institution immediately the outbreak was reported.

She said the students were sent home to allow the officers carry out thorough investigations to establish what caused the outbreak.