Police on routine check found the suspect hanging from a window grill of the cell.

By GEORGE MUNENE

A suspected thief has committed suicide inside a police cell in Embu County.

Peter Kinyua, 25 was arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing a cell phone belonging to his colleague and was locked up at Itabua Police Station only to be found dead the following day.

Police on routine check found the suspect hanging from a window grill of the cell. His body was moved to Embu Referral Hospital mortuary.

Embu West Police boss Charles Kinyua said the suspect used his vest to hang himself. Mr Kinyua said the incident took the officers on duty by surprise.

“No one thought the suspect, who was expected to appear in court to face a theft charge would kill himself," he said.

It could not be immediately established why the young man took his life.

