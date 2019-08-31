By GEORGE MUNENE

A man accused of stealing from a church in Embu has died while in police custody.

The 24-year-old suspect was allegedly caught in the act by a worshiper at a local Salvation Army Church on Thursday night and residents frogmarched him to Kigumo Police Post where he was locked up.

But a few hours later, the man collapsed in the cell and died.

Dominic Mugendi, a leader at the church said the suspect was not beaten by the locals.

He explained that the church did not believe in inflicting injuries on suspects and that the man was taken to the police so that legal action could be taken against him.

"Police should explain how he met his death," said Mr Mugendi.

The church leader said he has recorded statements with the police alongside his assistant Elizabeth Wangui.

Embu East deputy police boss Michael Wachira confirmed the incident and said the body of the man was taken to Runyenjes Hospital mortuary.

The police boss said investigation has been opened to establish what caused the suspect’s death.