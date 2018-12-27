Suspect in murder of security officer to remain in custody

A court has granted police permission to continue detaining a suspect linked to the killing of a security officer attached to Embu Governor Martin Wambora.

Resident Magistrate Juliana Ndengeri allowed police to hold Mr Samuel Ndwiga, 27, for 10 more days as the prosecution conducts investigations.

Prosecution says Mr Ndwiga was arrested near the scene where Mr Christopher Njue was beaten up on December 25 in a dispute over Sh100 fare with boda-boda operators in Kithimu.

An argument ensued after Mr Njue insisted he would send the money through mobile money service M-Pesa. He was travelling to his Kiambogo home.

The 44-year old county enforcement officer died as he underwent treatment at Embu Level Five Hospital.

Police also recovered blood-stained clubs and other weapons. The case will continue on January 14.

Related Content Boda boda riders kill security officer over Sh100