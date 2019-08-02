By GEORGE MUNENE

A primary school teacher accused of defiling four pupils in Mbeere North has been arrested.

The suspect was seized on Friday and locked up at Kiritiri Police Station for questioning.

Embu Director of Children’s Services Davelyne Mundi said the teacher is said to have defiled the pupils in a boarding primary school on diverse dates.

"He was sexually abusing the learners during night preps," said Mr Mundi.

SEXUALLY ABUSED

He said one of the victims narrated the ordeal to the school administration before the matter was reported to the children’s department in Kiritiri.

Mr Mundi said the victims, who are Class Eight and Seven pupils, confessed that they had been sexually abused.

He said the pupils, who appeared traumatised, were then taken to Embu Level Five Hospital for treatment and counselling.

FACE CHARGES

He said the suspect would soon face defilement charges.

Mr Mundi described the suspect as a habitual defiler and asked the Ministry of Education to taken stern action against such teachers.

He urged Education Ministry to work closely with the children’s department to ensure minors have safe learning environment free of sex predators.

He, however, challenged parents, guardians, teachers, residents and learners to report such cases to relevant authorities.