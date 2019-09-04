By GEORGE MUNENE

Medical equipment worth more than Sh500,000 has been stolen from Embu Level Five Hospital.

The equipment, mainly used for brain surgery, went missing from the hospital’s theatre last week, making it difficult for doctors to carry out their duties effectively.

According to sources, theatre machines could not be traced and it is believed that the theft is an inside job.

"The machines, which are very expressive, have been stolen and the operations of the theatre are somehow paralysed," the sources said.

DCI PROBE

County Health Chief Officer Grace Muriithi admitted that the theft had occurred at the hospital but declined to divulge more information about the incident.

County Police Commander Daniel Rukanga admitted the equipment is missing, adding that the matter is being handled by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

He said it was likely some staff were responsible.

"We suspect that this is an inside job and those involved will be arrested and prosecuted," said Mr Rukanga.

ARREST CULPRITS

The police boss said investigations have commenced with a view to identifying the culprits.

He added that several health workers have been questioned and have recorded statements with the police.

Mr Rukanga observed that the matter is serious and warned that no stone will be left unturned.