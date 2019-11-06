By JOSEPH WANGUI

The leadership wrangles pitting Embu Governor Martin Wambora and the county assembly are back.

The two arms of government are now embroiled in a dispute over the fate of four chief officers facing corruption and incompetence allegations.

The ward reps are against the governor’s decision to transfer the officers to other departments instead of sacking them, or forcing them to step aside, as he had been advised by the assembly.

CORRUPTION CLAIMS

The chief officers facing corruption-related allegations are Jane Ndegi Mugambi and Ruth Wambui Ndirangu while Mary Wanja Munene and Michael Ngoroi are said to be unqualified for their jobs.

Ms Mugambi is said to have failed to account for Sh15 million meant for the Women’s Empowerment Programme in the 2017/2018 financial year.

She also allegedly failed to submit performance reports.

The MCAs, during a special sitting, claimed that Ms Mugambi solicited for funds from the public for Embu Women’s Sacco, which she failed to declare.

Ms Mugambi, the Gender and Social Services chief officer, lost a court battle in which she sought orders stopping the implementation of an assembly report recommending her suspension.

MWEA LAND

Meanwhile, the assembly has accused Ms Ndirangu of irregularly paying Sh60 million for acquisition of land in the Mwea Settlement Scheme. She was the chief officer for Lands and Physical Planning before being transferred to the Finance and Planning Department.

She is also said to have irregularly paid Sh22 million in cash to three officers for land demarcation in the scheme, and of operating an undisclosed bank account for Runyenjes Level Four Hospital, contrary to the Public Finance Management Act.

PENDING BILLS

The irregularity was disclosed by the assembly’s public accounts and investment committee.

Ms Ndirangu is also on the spot for failing to pay Sh22 million pending bills.

The ward reps want the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate her and Ms Mugambi over the accusations.

The MCAs further want Ms Munene, the chief officer for Infrastructure and Public Works, and her Lands counterpart, Mr Michael Ngoroi, to step aside for alleged incompetence.