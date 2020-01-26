alexa Bodies of traders who drowned in Masinga Dam retrieved - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Embu

Bodies of traders who drowned in Masinga Dam retrieved

Sunday January 26 2020

Masinga Dam in Embu

Residents camping near Masinga Dam in Embu County on January 24, 2020 during the search for traders who drowned. The bodies of the three tomato traders were retrieved on January 26, 2020. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The bodies were taken to Embu Referral Hospital mortuary.
  • One of the dead traders has been identified as Alex Njogu, 23.
  • Chief Musyimi advised the traders to be careful when crossing the dam especially at night.
Advertisement
GEORGE MUNENE
By GEORGE MUNENE
More by this Author

The bodies of three tomato traders who drowned as they were crossing Masinga Dam in Embu County have been retrieved.

The bodies were traced and removed Sunday morning following a three-day search by police, divers and residents.

According to Riakanau Location Chief Kimeu Musyimi, the bodies were taken to Embu Referral Hospital mortuary.

"We have managed to recover all the bodies of the victims and I want to thank the rescue ream for the work well done," he told journalists.

One of the dead traders has been identified as Alex Njogu, 23, who hailed from Ciagini village in the neighbouring Kirinyaga County.

A relative, Winnie Kamau, said they camped at the dam for three days waiting for Mr Njogu's body to be recovered.

Related Stories

Advertisement

FAMILY RELIEVED

"We are happy because finally the body of our son has been traced. We shall start making funeral arrangements," she added.

The three traders went missing after the canoe they were using to cross the crocodile-infested Masinga Dam in Embu capsized on Thursday night.

Nine others, among them two women, were rescued.

The twelve traders were returning home after buying tomatoes from Machakos for sale when the tragedy struck.

The chief narrated how fishermen quickly alerted the divers who were able to save some of the traders from drowning.

The chief explained that two of the dead traders were from Matungulu village in Thika and a third one was from Kirinyaga.

The administrator said the traders normally buy tomatoes in Machakos and transport them to Thika and Nairobi for sale.

He advised the traders to be careful when crossing the dam especially at night.

Advertisement
     