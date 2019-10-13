By GEORGE MUNENE

Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua has accused police officers of unleashing terror on residents.

In a hard hitting statement, Mr Njagagua Sunday demanded the arrest and prosecution of the officers involved in the said acts of lawlessness.

While addressing journalists in Embu town, Mr Njagagua claimed that four residents have been admitted to Embu Referral Hospital with serious head, leg and hand injuries after they were allegedly assaulted by rogue officers.

"The officers are brutally beating up the residents in the streets of Siakogo town and bars at night while accusing them of being out at the wrong hours. This is unacceptable and disciplinary action should be taken against them," he said.

DEMAND BEER

He continued, "Some residents are being terrorised when they refuse to buy beer for the police officers. The officers are breaking the law they are supposed to enforce; they have become criminals. I condemn the attacks on my constituents in the strongest terms possible."

He reminded the officers that the law provides for the freedom of movement and association and the residents should be left alone to go about their businesses without interference.

"If the victims had broken any law they should have been arrested and charged in court. The officers knew they were in the wrong and that is why they didn't prefer any charges against the victims," he stated.

LIVING IN FEAR

The lawmaker stressed that the residents are living in fear following the brutal attacks of their colleagues.

He narrated how one of the victims, Martin Muriithi, 35, was attacked in a bar and left unconscious after he allegedly defied an order to buy beer for one of the officers.

"The victim was severely beaten and left for the dead by a well-known policeman and he is now nursing his wounds in hospital," the MP said.

Mr Njagagua vowed to write a protest letter to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa).

He also promised to raise the issue in Parliament for discussion.

The MP said that in 2010, a police officer went amok in the same area and shot 10 people dead and expressed fears that the same may happen again if urgent measures are not taken.

POLICE BOSS SPEAKS

In response, area police boss Kivinda Kilonzo said he was aware that one of the residents was allegedly attacked by a policeman, adding that the matter is being investigated.

"I only know of one case of assault which took place at the police canteen and we are not taking the matter lightly. The other three assault cases have not been reported to us, if at all they happened. Any other person who may have been assaulted should report to us and we shall take appropriate action," said Mr Kilonzo.

He explained that the first case of assault is being investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and any officer who will be implicated will face the full force of the law.

"Investigations have been commenced and there will be no cover-up. We do not encourage harassment of residents by officers in this area and we shall not spare any law enforcement officer caught misbehaving," he stated.

WARNING

Mbeere North Deputy County Commissioner Christopher Siele warned that any officer implicated in any criminal activity will not be spared.

He reminded the police officers that their core duty is to protect the people but not to oppress them.

He admitted that some police officers normally abuse drugs and engage in physical fights with residents.

"It is true we have officers who misbehave when intoxicated. Such officers will be disciplined," he added.

But he insisted that majority of the officers are disciplined and are carrying out their official duties without mistreating residents.

PROTESTS

Following the Thursday incident, residents protested, demanding quick intervention by State agencies.

According to the villagers, some of victims were walking home at around 4am when the officers confronted them and accused them of being outside at night.

The officers allegedly clobbered and kicked the victims, leaving them badly injured.

Narrating the incident, the residents said the victims were rescued by good Samaritans and rushed to Siakogo Sub-County Hospital and later transferred to Embu when their conditions worsened.

CAN'T WALK

One of the victims cannot walk due to injuries inflicted on him.

The residents accused the police of habitually attacking them on trivial matters.

"This is not the first time they have assaulted people. Recently the officers attacked another person and broke his hand," claimed Mr James Kariuki.

At the hospital, nurses described the condition of the victims as serious.

A nurse explained that the four people were admitted to the hospital with serious injuries and some had to have their wounds stitched.