A woman suspected to be a trader in Embu town was found murdered and her body dumped in Kathita River.

It is believed that the woman was raped before being strangled to death by unknown criminals.

The victim, whose body had started decomposing was spotted by a farmer who was working in his farm on Sunday evening. It was then that the farmer reported the matter to the police who rushed to the scene and retrieved the body and took it to Embu Referral Hospital mortuary.

Her clothes and a bag which contained personal items were found on the river bank.

Shocked residents streamed to the scene of the crime upon getting the news of the murder.

"The woman was brutally killed and thrown into the river to cover up the evidence," said Ms Mercy Karimi.

The residents said the woman had prior to her death been seen selling goods in Embu town.

INVESTIGATIONS INTO THE INCIDENT

"She had been trading in the area and we do not know why she was killed," another resident said.

Embu West Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer Michael Kimilu said two phones belonging to the victim were also recovered from the river.

Mr Kimilu explained that it appeared there was a struggle before the crime was committed because the scene was disturbed.

"It seems as if the woman fought with the killers before she was strangled and thrown into the river," said Mr Kimilu.

However, Mr Kimilu said a post-mortem examination will be done on the body of the victim, who is yet to be identified, to establish the actual circumstances under which she met her death.