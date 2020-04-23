Garissa Governor orders closure of borders

By BRUHAN MAKONG

Garissa Governor Ali Korane has ordered the closure of borders with Isiolo and Wajir Counties in the fight against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

This comes a few weeks after his Wajir, Mandera and Isiolo counterparts made a similar move in the wake of the spread of Covid-19 in northern Kenya.

On Wednesday, the national government had ordered cessation of movement in the neighbouring Mandera County.

Mandera is the first devolved unit in the northern region to report positive cases of Covid-19. Other leaders are scrambling to stop the virus from making its way into their counties.

Mr Korane said the directive was aimed at controlling entry of people from high risk areas such as Nairobi into the border county.

He said the Nairobi lockdown had led to increased cases of human trafficking by unscrupulous business persons who were smuggling people from the capital to Garissa, Wajir and Isiolo counties via his county.

He directed that restriction of movement be imposed on the Garissa-Tana bridge to prevent entry of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs), tuk tuks and boda bodas.

Mr Korane stated that only cargo trucks will be allowed to pass through the bridge, as well as people on foot after thorough screening.

The Governor also ordered the closure of Ijara-Lamu road to curb the spread of the virus from the coastal strip which has reported several cases.

Mr Korane appealed to security personnel to enhance surveillance along the Kenya-Somalis border to restrict movement of people following reports of Covid-19 at Kolbiyo in the neighbouring country.

The Governor also announced that his administration will support 6,000 vulnerable families to cushion them during the Ramadhan period.