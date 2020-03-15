By FARHIYA HUSSEIN

Two people died in Garissa County on Sunday after an ambulance ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while a patient was being rushed to hospital.

Speaking to the Nation, Northeastern Regional Commissioner Nicholas Ndalana said they suspected an attack by Al-Shabaab terrorists.

"The ambulance coming from Sangailu Dispensary was heading to Hulugho with four people on board - its driver, a woman and two boys. Upon reaching Qurahindi location, it ran over an IED," said Mr Ndalana.

He said the woman died at the scene and that one of the boys was injured.

Asked about reports that all the four people in the ambulance died, he said, "We do not have the full information."

The incident comes barely two days after two police officers attached to Alijugur in Garissa died after their vehicle ran over an IED.

A police report seen by the Nation says that at around 2.30pm on Friday, an Administration Police Land Cruiser ran over the device as the officers headed to Welmermer for a rescue mission.

They were responding to an attack on officers in Hagadera, in which a driver was killed.

“Al-Shabaab militants hijacked a police Land Cruiser between Alijugur and Hagadera. The vehicle belonged to Hagadera Police Station. They were allegedly in three Probox cars,” the police report said.

On Friday, a special unit of the Kenya Defence Forces killed six suspected Al-Shabaab militants and captured an injured one in Jirole, Garissa.

"He is undergoing treatment and will help with investigations," Mr Ndalana said, adding the incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday morning.

"We suspect another one escaped with injuries. We will capture him."

The commissioner said security agencies in the area are on high alert following frequent ambushes by the militants.

In Mandera County, two people were killed and one reported missing after a suspected Al-Shabaab attack.